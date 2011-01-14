Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 14, 2011
1. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele showed off more than her sense of humor at the Funny Men and Women of Twentieth Century Fox panel in a flared Zac Posen scoop-neck dress and striped Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT Pretty choices like this make the Golden Globes wait all the more exciting! Michele's understated LBD stood out thanks to bold heels and killer confidence.
-
January 14, 2011
2. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman was red hot at the Bulgari Save the Children benefit in a plunging persimmon design accessorized with an oversize clutch and leather platform heels.
-
January 14, 2011
3. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore went neutral at an L.A. Bulgari benefit in a draped Vivienne Westwood print dress and nude wedges accented with a bronze envelope clutch.
-
January 14, 2011
4. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst channeled the '50s in a ladylike violet shift, pointy-toe black heels and a crystal barrette at a Bulgari benefit.
-
January 14, 2011
5. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE McAdams attended a Madrid press event for Morning Glory in an olive Geren Ford tulip-skirted mini and strappy Michael Kors platform sandals.
January 14, 20111 of 5
