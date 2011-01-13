Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 13, 2011
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana rode the line between edgy and sweet in Yves Saint Laurent’s ruffled halter design and strappy wedges paired with Neil Lane teardrop earrings and a black diamond ring at the Burning Palms premiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT This look has it all! A cool abstract print, geometric neckline and whimsical wrap skirt scored Saldana another red carpet win.
2. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez complemented her bronzed skin at an American Idol press conference in a tan Chloe shift paired with Brian Atwood leopard booties and Rina Limor champagne diamond earrings.
3. Jennifer GarnerWHAT SHE WORE Garner made a colorful selection for the National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Gala-a hooded magenta Roland Mouret dress.
4. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore rocked a ruched backless Carven mini, black leather Brian Atwood heels and Cartier diamonds at the No Strings Attached premiere.
5. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin celebrated the return of the HBO series Big Love in a coral Valentino keyhole dress, nude Brian Atwood pumps and a structured black clutch.
