WHAT SHE WORE Saldana rode the line between edgy and sweet in Yves Saint Laurent’s ruffled halter design and strappy wedges paired with Neil Lane teardrop earrings and a black diamond ring at the Burning Palms premiere.



WHY WE LOVE IT This look has it all! A cool abstract print, geometric neckline and whimsical wrap skirt scored Saldana another red carpet win.