WHAT SHE WORE Diaz walked the aptly hued carpet for the L.A. premiere of The Green Hornet in a single-shoulder poppy Azzaro cocktail dress, C. Greene hammered gold hoops, a Lana Jewelry necklace and leg-lengthening Casadei pointy-toe heels.



WHY WE LOVE IT No red carpet? No problem! Diaz stood out with a vibrant curve-hugging design and a fresh golden tan.