Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 10, 2011
1. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE McAdams walked the Berlin red carpet for Morning Glory in a crimson chiffon jersey Michael Kors gown with Giles & Brother spiked hoop earrings and stacked bangles.
WHY WE LOVE IT This dress is red hot-and not just because of the color! Strategically placed leather straps upped the sex appeal of this backless halter design.
-
January 10, 2011
2. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE Mom-to-be Portman accessorized a studded silk Vionnet dress with Cartier Trinity earrings and Christian Dior heels and a purse for The Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.
-
January 10, 2011
3. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE Mulligan paired a belted metallic Prada cocktail dress with sky-high leather Yves Saint Laurent heels and a Dana Rebecca amethyst cocktail ring in Palm Springs.
-
January 10, 2011
4. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana wore maroon suede Brian Atwood pumps and a strapless ruffled J. Mendel dress to the designer's Golden Globes kickoff celebration in L.A.
-
January 10, 2011
5. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams went monochromatic for the annual New York Times Arts & Leisure Weekend event in a black bowed mini, suede heels and tights to match.
January 10, 20111 of 5
Rachel McAdams
