Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 9, 2011
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE The singer changed out of her People's Choice Awards dress and into an extreme sweetheart LBD, embellished black heels and Neil Lane gems for Covergirl's 50th anniversary party.
WHY WE LOVE IT Swift knows how to work a sequin! Concealed under layers of flirty chiffon, the sparkling embellishment upped the drama on her perfect party dress.
-
January 9, 2011
2. Garcelle BeauvaisWHAT SHE WORE Beauvais attended a TNT press event in a bold red sheath, leopard print booties and a stack of gold bangles.
-
January 9, 2011
3. Jennifer ConnellyWHAT SHE WORE Connelly dressed her growing baby bump in a draped Lanvin gown and a cascade of chains.
-
January 9, 2011
4. Chloe SevignyWHAT SHE WORE Sevigny rocked a formfitting cutout Donna Karan design at the Blood from a Stone after-party in N.Y.C.
-
January 9, 2011
5. Sophia BushWHAT SHE WORE Bush accented her plunging Pamella Roland mini with a Judith Leiber bag and Jimmy Choo shoes at Covergirl's 50th anniversary party.
January 9, 20111 of 5
Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE The singer changed out of her People's Choice Awards dress and into an extreme sweetheart LBD, embellished black heels and Neil Lane gems for Covergirl's 50th anniversary party.
WHY WE LOVE IT Swift knows how to work a sequin! Concealed under layers of flirty chiffon, the sparkling embellishment upped the drama on her perfect party dress.
WHY WE LOVE IT Swift knows how to work a sequin! Concealed under layers of flirty chiffon, the sparkling embellishment upped the drama on her perfect party dress.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM