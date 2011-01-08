Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 8, 2011
1. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE Conrad looked appropriately easy and breezy in a draped Quail minidress for Covergirl's 50th anniversary celebration in West Hollywood.
WHY WE LOVE IT Conrad embodied classic California glam, even as a brunette! The designer accented her soft beige dress with Jimmy Choo gladiators and a stack of diamond bracelets from Dana Rebecca Designs.
-
January 8, 2011
2. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum worked a bold orange draped J. Mendel design, pointy-toe espresso flats and dangling diamond Coomi earrings for an appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.
-
January 8, 2011
3. Hilary SwankWHAT SHE WORE Swank topped a scalloped skirt with a sweet cream blouse for a Beverly Hills press conference for Conviction.
-
January 8, 2011
4. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Red heels and a Maia N. clutch were colorful additions to Akerman's pretty pleated J. Mendel sheath and Neil Lane diamonds at the People's Choice Awards.
-
January 8, 2011
5. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port celebrated Covergirl's 50th anniversary in a flowing Grecian gown paired with a gold envelope clutch, BaubleBar quartz bracelets, an Irit Design diamond ring and crystal-encrusted cage heels.
