Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 6, 2011
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE For the People's Choice Awards, the singer complemented a blush J. Mendel design with strappy nude sandals and coral, diamond and pearl Neil Lane jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sweet has never looked so sexy. Swift's ballerina-ready dress seemed to defy gravity with its sultry illusion neckline.
-
January 6, 2011
2. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Gomez performed at the People's Choice Awards in a cascading butterfly-print Irina Shabayeva gown, Isharya hoops and strappy metallic platform heels.
-
January 6, 2011
3. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis posed backstage at the Nokia Theater in a tiered mocha J. Mendel dress with a structured mother of pearl Judith Leiber clutch, Vhernier jewelry and nude patent pumps from Brian Atwood.
-
January 6, 2011
4. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester paired a floral applique Vionnet design with lavender Brian Atwood platforms and Cathy Waterman coral drop earrings in L.A.
-
January 6, 2011
5. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE Kelly arrived at the People's Choice Awards in a lace Vivienne Westwood bustier mini accessorized with suede Brian Atwood pumps and Neil Lane diamonds.
January 6, 20111 of 5
Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE For the People's Choice Awards, the singer complemented a blush J. Mendel design with strappy nude sandals and coral, diamond and pearl Neil Lane jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sweet has never looked so sexy. Swift's ballerina-ready dress seemed to defy gravity with its sultry illusion neckline.
WHY WE LOVE IT Sweet has never looked so sexy. Swift's ballerina-ready dress seemed to defy gravity with its sultry illusion neckline.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM