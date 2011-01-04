Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 4, 2011
1. Emmanuelle ChriquiWHAT SHE WORE Chriqui attended a New Years Eve bash in a sheer beaded Bird by Juicy Couture blouse, skinny Habitual Denim leggings and platform booties.
WHY WE LOVE IT Chriqui made her monochromatic black party-ready. The actress played with texture from her flowing locks down to her suede heels.
January 4, 2011
2. Kristin DavisWHAT SHE WORE Davis arrived at the grand opening of The Cosmopolitan in a flowing violet Prada dress and nude platform heels.
January 4, 2011
3. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum celebrated the grand opening of Marquee at The Cosmopolitan in a modern Bottega Veneta nude dress accessorized with a Swarovski clutch, Coomi rose quartz earrings and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals.
January 4, 2011
4. Ellen PompeoWHAT SHE WORE Pompeo rang in 2011 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in a sleek black pantsuit and a slicked-back bun.
January 4, 2011
5. Gabrielle UnionWHAT SHE WORE Union paired a fitted metallic sheath with a slate leather jacket and gray sandals to celebrate the 26th birthday of LeBron James in Miami.
