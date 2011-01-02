WHAT SHE WORE For the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, Saldana topped Nobody jeans with a L'Agence tee and Isabel Marant jacket. She finished the look with rings and necklaces from Cheryl Lynn Jewelry, Christian Louboutin peep-toes and a pink Ferragamo clutch.



WHY WE LOVE IT Great accessories took denim from the street to the red carpet! Black diamonds and satin heels paired with Saldana's skinny jeans for a polished ensemble. Click through for more of 2010's best denim moments.