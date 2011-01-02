Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 2, 2011
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE For the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, Saldana topped Nobody jeans with a L'Agence tee and Isabel Marant jacket. She finished the look with rings and necklaces from Cheryl Lynn Jewelry, Christian Louboutin peep-toes and a pink Ferragamo clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Great accessories took denim from the street to the red carpet! Black diamonds and satin heels paired with Saldana's skinny jeans for a polished ensemble. Click through for more of 2010's best denim moments.
-
January 2, 2011
2. Clemence PoesyWHAT SHE WORE For the Venice Film Festival premiere of Somewhere, Poesy dressed down her blush-pink Louis Vuitton top with a denim circle skirt and finished the look with LV accessories.
-
January 2, 2011
3. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie paired a lace Winter Kate vest with a silk blouse, denim cutoffs, opaque tights and suede Louboutins to launch the Spring 2010 collection of her Winter Kate line at N.Y.C.'s Bloomingdale's.
-
January 2, 2011
4. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson attended a Hollywood preview of 3.1 Phillip Lim men's collection in a denim jacket layered over a top and pleated shorts from the designer.
-
January 2, 2011
5. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port topped her Ports 1961 ultra-skinny jeans and belted blouse with a pale pink blazer; she finished the look with a ruched bag and bow-bedecked pumps while visiting the Bryant Park tents.
January 2, 20111 of 5
Zoe Saldana
WHAT SHE WORE For the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, Saldana topped Nobody jeans with a L'Agence tee and Isabel Marant jacket. She finished the look with rings and necklaces from Cheryl Lynn Jewelry, Christian Louboutin peep-toes and a pink Ferragamo clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Great accessories took denim from the street to the red carpet! Black diamonds and satin heels paired with Saldana's skinny jeans for a polished ensemble. Click through for more of 2010's best denim moments.
WHY WE LOVE IT Great accessories took denim from the street to the red carpet! Black diamonds and satin heels paired with Saldana's skinny jeans for a polished ensemble. Click through for more of 2010's best denim moments.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM