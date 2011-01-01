Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 1, 2011
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker attended the after-party of the N.Y.C. premiere of Sex and The City 2 in a black Elie Saab dress, Kimberly McDonald cuff and laced Nicholas Kirkwood stilettos.
WHY WE LOVE IT Carrie Bradshaw would totally approve of these heels! Their bold turquoise hue enhanced Parker's baby blues and was an edgy accent to her romantic lace design. Click through for more of 2010's standout heels.
January 1, 2011
2. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle matched a whimsical tweed dress from Chanel to her towering platform sandals and finished the look with Cartier jewelry for Chanel's pre-Oscar dinner at L.A.'s Madeo restaurant.
January 1, 2011
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE The actress attended the Tribeca Film Festival Awards Night in a black leather minidress accessorized with a matching clutch, a stack of gold bangles and Christian Louboutin for 3.1 Phillip Lim heels.
January 1, 2011
4. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE Mulligan paired an A-line Preen dress with bold cobalt YSL platforms for the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards.
January 1, 2011
5. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Seyfried paired Valentino's lacy couture design and petal-bedecked booties for the HBO Golden Globes after-party.
