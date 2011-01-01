WHAT SHE WORE Parker attended the after-party of the N.Y.C. premiere of Sex and The City 2 in a black Elie Saab dress, Kimberly McDonald cuff and laced Nicholas Kirkwood stilettos.



WHY WE LOVE IT Carrie Bradshaw would totally approve of these heels! Their bold turquoise hue enhanced Parker's baby blues and was an edgy accent to her romantic lace design. Click through for more of 2010's standout heels.