December 31, 2010
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE For August's L.A. premiere of Machete, the actress rocked a Balmain sequined minidress and cutout Louboutin booties.
WHY WE LOVE IT Alba went all out in a fashion-forward number that didn't skimp on sparkle or sex appeal (check out those legs!). She finished the look with black and gold bracelets that brought out the dress's eye-catching zigzag pattern. Click through for more of our favorite sequin dresses from 2010.
December 31, 2010
2. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE For Time's Most Influential People in the World Gala, the singer chose a sequined Jenny Packham dress and Christian Louboutin heels.
December 31, 2010
3. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway attended the Sydney Love & Other Drugs premiere in a swirling white and gold patterned tunic and metallic platform sandals.
December 31, 2010
4. Krysten RitterWHAT SHE WORE Ritter arrived at the BFF & Baby wrap party in Hollywood wearing a silver sequin Reem Acra mini, Carla Amorim earrings and Valentino peep-toe heels.
December 31, 2010
5. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE For the Los Angeles premiere of Salt, Jolie accented her beaded Emporio Armani LBD with buff Ferragamo peep-toes.
