Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 30, 2010
1. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE The actress hit the Cannes premiere of Biutiful in May wearing a black sequin Balmain design, a studded belt and diamond drop earrings from Chopard.
WHY WE LOVE IT Beckinsale looked seductive but sophisticated in her bold-shouldered gown with a daring slit. An eye-catching belt cinched her waist and upped the drama. Click through for more of 2010's sexiest looks.
December 30, 2010
2. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry looked goddess-like in a silk jersey one-shoulder Alberta Ferretti gown with delicate oversize earrings and silver cuffs at CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute in L.A.
December 30, 2010
3. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE The proud New Yorker hit a benefit concert for the Apollo Theater in a bronze Gianfranco Ferre dress with Sergio Rossi heels, an Etro clutch and Roberto Cavalli jewelry.
December 30, 2010
4. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE The actress, who made her singing debut at the Country Music Awards, arrived for the show in a beaded degradé effect Atelier Versace gown and silver peep-toe heels.
December 30, 2010
5. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson chose a sleek open-back design from Emilio Pucci and $1.75 million of Cartier diamonds for the The 2010 SAG Awards.
December 30, 20101 of 5
