WHAT SHE WORE The actress hit the Cannes premiere of Biutiful in May wearing a black sequin Balmain design, a studded belt and diamond drop earrings from Chopard.



WHY WE LOVE IT Beckinsale looked seductive but sophisticated in her bold-shouldered gown with a daring slit. An eye-catching belt cinched her waist and upped the drama. Click through for more of 2010's sexiest looks.