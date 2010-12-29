Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 29, 2010
1. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE The actress took in the N.Y.C. premiere of The Last Airbender in an Oscar de la Renta design, Roger Vivier accessories and jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz.
WHY WE LOVE IT Pinto looks amazing in just about every shade, particularly in this kelly green single-shoulder design. The draped number set off her flawless skin and made a brilliant statement on the red carpet. Click through for more of our favorite colorful dresses from 2010.
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE For the Cannes Film Festival premiere of The Tree, the actress sported a two-tone Jason Wu gown and star-shaped diamonds.
3. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham selected a tangerine design from her Spring collection for the International Herald Tribune Heritage Luxury Conference in London.
4. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE The actress walked the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of Death at a Funeral in an orange crepe Lanvin dress and belt along with a clutch and shoes from Christian Louboutin and Neil Lane diamonds.
5. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE Marion Cotillard chose a single-shoulder satin Christian Dior design, Chopard diamonds and Jimmy Choo sandals for The 2010 Golden Globes.
