WHAT SHE WORE The actress took in the N.Y.C. premiere of The Last Airbender in an Oscar de la Renta design, Roger Vivier accessories and jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz.



WHY WE LOVE IT Pinto looks amazing in just about every shade, particularly in this kelly green single-shoulder design. The draped number set off her flawless skin and made a brilliant statement on the red carpet. Click through for more of our favorite colorful dresses from 2010.