December 28, 2010
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger wore a custom chiffon Jason Wu gown, Harry Winston gems and a Kotur clutch to the SAG Awards in January.
WHY WE LOVE IT This dress has it all: an interesting cut, bold color and flawless fit. The stylish actress played up the rich marigold hue with bright ruby jewelry. Click through for more of our favorite gowns from 2010.
December 28, 2010
2. Gisele BundchenWHAT SHE WORE The supermodel flaunted her famous figure in a sleeveless Calvin Klein burgundy gown while in New York for the Brazil Foundation's 8th Annual Gala.
December 28, 2010
3. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WOREThe British star chose a dramatically pretty Marchesa gown and a pair of sparkling Chopard earrings for The 12th Annual White Tie and Tiara Ball to benefit Elton John AIDS Foundation in Association with Chopard in Windsor, England.
December 28, 2010
4. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE Rachel McAdams chose a single-sleeve crinkled silk chiffon design from Alberta Ferretti for the Berlin premiere of Sherlock Holmes.
December 28, 2010
5. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE For the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Robin Hood, the actress chose the debut design from the Gucci Premiere collection, along with satin peep-toes and a clutch from the brand.
