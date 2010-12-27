Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 27, 2010
1. Emily Blunt
WHAT SHE WORE
For June's Crystal and Lucy Awards in Los Angeles Blunt accented her Elie Saab dress with a diamond headband from Neil Lane, pink satin Sergio Rossi platforms and a blush Lauren Merkin clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT It's all in the details! Blunt's stunning, intricate design included a pretty pairing of lace and sheer chiffon panels, cutouts and asymmetric straps. Click through for more of our favorite LBDs from 2010.
-
December 27, 2010
2. Emma WatsonWHAT SHE WORE Watson channeled a modern day Twiggy in a feather and vintage lace Rafael Lopez for Atelier Mayer cocktail mini at the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 premiere.
-
December 27, 2010
3. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE The actress attended the London Film Festival premiere of Miral in Alexander McQueen.
-
December 27, 2010
4. Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE Parker chose a black sculpted tulle Marchesa minidress and black platform pumps.
-
December 27, 2010
5. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE For the Los Angeles premiere of The Losers, Saldana chose a Balmain suede wrap dress accented with Cesare Paciotti booties and Neil Lane jewelry.
