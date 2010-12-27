

WHAT SHE WORE

For June's Crystal and Lucy Awards in Los Angeles Blunt accented her Elie Saab dress with a diamond headband from Neil Lane, pink satin Sergio Rossi platforms and a blush Lauren Merkin clutch.



WHY WE LOVE IT It's all in the details! Blunt's stunning, intricate design included a pretty pairing of lace and sheer chiffon panels, cutouts and asymmetric straps. Click through for more of our favorite LBDs from 2010.