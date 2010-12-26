Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 26, 2010
1. Ashley GreeneWHAT SHE WORE The actress celebrated the New York City launch of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse DVD in an A.L.C. top, All Saints sweater, black jeans and Irit Design jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT Ashley Greene knows how to heat up a wintry look! She showed a sultry hint of skin in a cardigan with cutout shoulders.
-
December 26, 2010
2. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE For a Beverly Hills stroll, Belle made a little floral dress winter-ready with gray tights and lace-up oxfords; she topped the look with a leather jacket and a quilted bag.
-
December 26, 2010
3. Joy BryantWHAT SHE WORE Bryant shopped the William Rast for Target collection in L.A. sporting an army green jacket over a print blouse and dark denim jeans; she finished the look with a fringed bag and flat boots.
-
December 26, 2010
4. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba bundled up for a Today Show appearance in a cozy black coat, gray pashmina and a knit hat from Coach.
-
December 26, 2010
5. Sofia CoppolaWHAT SHE WORE Director Coppola attended an N.Y.C. screening of Somewhere in a sequin-encrusted tank, loose trousers and ankle-strap heels.
