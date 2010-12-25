Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 25, 2010
1. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE Back in July, the actress attended the Moscow premiere of Salt in a floor-sweeping Atelier Versace design.
WHY WE LOVE IT Nothing says "Happy Holidays" like a festive (and sexy!) crimson gown. Angelina Jolie further upped the ante with double take-inducing matching lipstick. Click through for more of our favorite red dresses from 2010.
-
December 25, 2010
2. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE For the Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverly Hills, Berry rocked a single-shoulder YSL design.
-
December 25, 2010
3. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE For the Saks Fifth Avenue celebration of Fashion's Night Out, Kruger chose a crimson capelet sheath from Prabal Gurung.
-
December 25, 2010
4. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE Blunt hit the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala in a lipstick-red crepe Edition by Georges Chakra gown.
-
December 25, 2010
5. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift arrived at the CMAs in a custom red Monique Lhuillier column gown.
December 25, 20101 of 5
Angelina Jolie
WHAT SHE WORE Back in July, the actress attended the Moscow premiere of Salt in a floor-sweeping Atelier Versace design.
WHY WE LOVE IT Nothing says "Happy Holidays" like a festive (and sexy!) crimson gown. Angelina Jolie further upped the ante with double take-inducing matching lipstick. Click through for more of our favorite red dresses from 2010.
WHY WE LOVE IT Nothing says "Happy Holidays" like a festive (and sexy!) crimson gown. Angelina Jolie further upped the ante with double take-inducing matching lipstick. Click through for more of our favorite red dresses from 2010.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM