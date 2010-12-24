Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 24, 2010
1. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE The actress paired a bronze pencil skirt with a black blouse, textured vest and high leather boots for a Burlesque red carpet in Germany.
WHY WE LOVE IT Kristen Bell rocked the fur trend with a plush vest that complemented her petite proportions. She kept the rest of her look sleek with pared down separates and over-the-knee boots.
December 24, 2010
2. Kristin ChenowethWHAT SHE WORE Chenoweth stocked up on winter separates at the Manhattan Juicy Couture boutique. She layered a furry cardigan over a turtleneck and distressed jeans.
December 24, 2010
3. Rachel ZoeWHAT SHE WORE Zoe is one chic pregnant lady! For an L.A. shopping trip, the stylist added a fur jacket and over-the-knee boots to her cozy all-black tunic and leggings.
December 24, 2010
4. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Richie hit the stores in Beverly Hills rocking a draped black coat and matching skinnies. She finished the look with luxe accessories including Louboutin boots, a Chanel bag and an Alexander McQueen skull print scarf.
December 24, 2010
5. Sofia CoppolaWHAT SHE WORE Coppola gave a talk in N.Y.C. sporting a colorblock sweaterdress and shearling booties.
