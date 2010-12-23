Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 23, 2010
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba looked modern and chic in a peek-a-boo black dress and strappy heels at the after-party for Little Fockers in N.Y.C.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about working a hairdo! Alba?s sleek dress was the perfect companion to her sleek new bob.
-
December 23, 2010
2. Vanessa WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams received a special honor at the International Press Academy’s Satellite Awards in a gilded jacquard sheath, metallic sandals and a braided gold necklace.
-
December 23, 2010
3. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Hudgens celebrated her 22nd birthday in Vegas wearing a metallic crisscross Pleasure Doing Business dress and black patent leather platform heels.
-
December 23, 2010
4. Padma LakshmiWHAT SHE WORE Lakshmi attended the 25 Park flagship store opening in an asymmetric ruffled black sheath and pointy-toe booties.
-
December 23, 2010
5. Bar RefaeliWHAT SHE WORE Refaeli bundled up for an L.A. shopping trip in a leather jacket and distressed jeans. Her finishing touches included slouchy boots and a Louis Vuitton pashmina.
December 23, 2010
