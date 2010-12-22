Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 22, 2010
1. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE The Burlesque star visited London in a Vanessa Bruno poncho over high black boots.
WHY WE LOVE IT Kristen Bell gave her wintry look a glam spin with unexpected pieces. She accessorized a white cape with a wide-brimmed hat (no knit cap here!) and over-the-knee boots.
December 22, 2010
2. Sofia VergaraWHAT SHE WORE Vergara hit the Manhattan sidewalks in a cable-knit cardigan, skinny jeans and sexy over-the-knee boots.
December 22, 2010
3. Maria MenounosWHAT SHE WORE Menounos spread some holiday cheer at Rockefeller Center in a festive red coat and knee-high boots.
December 22, 2010
4. Heather MorrisWHAT SHE WORE Morris chose an edgy LBD for an N.Y.C. event at which she was named the new ambassador for Flirt Cosmetics. The Glee star added nude fishnets and bejeweled peep-toes to her cutout sheath.
December 22, 2010
5. Padma LakshmiWHAT SHE WORE For the Endometriosis Foundation of America Holiday Celebration in N.Y.C., Lakshmi paired a silver lace top with slinky leather leggings.
