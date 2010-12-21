Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 21, 2010
1. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE For the Greenwich, Connecticut reception for We the Peeples, the actress added lace-up booties and a Gucci bag to her striped Alice + Olivia long-sleeved tee and skinny jeans.
WHY WE LOVE IT Kerry Washington's chic casual look was all about the luxe details. The actress elevated her simple outfit with a sequined Breton top and high-heeled boots trimmed in fur.
-
December 21, 2010
2. Nicky HiltonWHAT SHE WORE Hilton topped her floral Charlotte Ronson dress with a Levi's jacket for an L.A. event; she accessorized with a violet Proenza Schouler PS1 bag, nude Louboutins and jewelry from her own line.
-
December 21, 2010
3. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes stepped out in N.Y.C. rocking pleated cabernet trousers, a sheer blouse and a structured jacket.
-
December 21, 2010
4. Ashlee Simpson-WentzWHAT SHE WORE Simpson-Wentz hit the L.A. launch of the Black 15in1 hair product in a plaid Alice + Olivia dress and a leather blazer. She completed the cool-girl look with ASOS shoes and Chanel beads.
-
December 21, 2010
5. Jessica Szohr
WHAT SHE WORE Szohr celebrated the new Westchester Mall Tommy by Tommy Hilfiger store in a head-to-toe look from the brand. She amped up her classic peacoat and chunky knit sweater with glittery tights.
December 21, 2010
