WHAT SHE WORE For the Greenwich, Connecticut reception for We the Peeples, the actress added lace-up booties and a Gucci bag to her striped Alice + Olivia long-sleeved tee and skinny jeans.



WHY WE LOVE IT Kerry Washington's chic casual look was all about the luxe details. The actress elevated her simple outfit with a sequined Breton top and high-heeled boots trimmed in fur.