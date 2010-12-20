Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 20, 2010
1. Kate MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton paired a tiered silk Temperley London dress with a blazer and black heels to attend the Christmas Spectacular in London with Prince William by her side.
WHY WE LOVE IT Was the bride-to-be dropping a hint in white? Middleton looked princess-like in a sweet and detailed design as anticipation for her wedding gown reveal grows!
December 20, 2010
2. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE Blunt walked the Gulliver’s Travels red carpet in a draped Roksanda Ilincic color-block dress, nude Jimmy Choo heels and Carla Amorim jewelry.
December 20, 2010
3. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian wore a belted asymmetric slate dress and peep-toe pumps to present the winners of the Ultimate Engagement Ring Contest.
December 20, 2010
4. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE Jolie paired a furry cream Michael Kors shrug with monochromatic wide-leg slacks and a blouse at a press event for The Tourist in Madrid.
December 20, 2010
5. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell topped her watercolor mini with a structured black Alberta Ferretti coat for the German premiere of Burlesque.
