December 19, 2010
1. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell wore head-to-toe Salvatore Ferragamo while exiting her Mayfair hotel.
WHY WE LOVE IT Even Bell?s casual wear is chic! The actress looked sophisticated in creamy wide-leg slacks and a rich orange blouse while traveling in London.
December 19, 2010
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba stepped out in New York wearing an oversize plaid Louis Vuitton coat with skinny jeans and platform boots.
December 19, 2010
3. Lauren ConradWHAT SHE WORE Conrad attended the Disney on Ice premiere in a chunky knit sweater, beret and high equestrian boots.
December 19, 2010
4. Christina AguileraWHAT SHE WORE Aguilera went Parisian chic in a striped top and cap paired with black leggings and boots at a Burlesque press event in France.
December 19, 2010
5. Ashlee Simpson-WentzWHAT SHE WORE Simpson-Wentz attended a dinner in West Hollywood wearing a floral navy Charlotte Ronson top and gray brogues.
Kristen Bell
