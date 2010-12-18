Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 18, 2010
1. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth was the picture of relaxed elegance in a crisp Jil Sander maxidress at the Hollywood Style Awards.
WHY WE LOVE IT A white tee?s never been so chic! Bosworth?s scoopneck looked elegant attached to a cool mint skirt then paired with pastel pink lips and a slicked-back bun.
December 18, 2010
2. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes announced the Golden Globe nominations in a chic striped Azzaro cocktail dress and pointy-toe Jimmy Choo nude heels.
December 18, 2010
3. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE Kelly topped Hudson denim leggings with a motorcycle jacket at the launch of William Rast for Target in L.A.
December 18, 2010
4. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst attended a luncheon for All Good Things in a sweet bowed blouse, black pencil skirt and slate round-toe heels.
December 18, 2010
5. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo wore a relaxed fur-trimmed jacket with an olive blouse and black booties to the Blue Valentine screening at the Tribeca Grand Hotel in N.Y.C.
