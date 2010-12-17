Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 17, 2010
1. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE Jolie wowed at the Madrid premiere of The Tourist in an Atelier Versace black velvet gown with a plunging crystal-embellished bodice and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT This is how it?s done! Jolie was the epitome of a movie star in an elegant and sexy design that still stayed true to her minimalist aesthetic.
December 17, 2010
2. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell chose another modern structured Brian Reyes mini and an oversize black clutch for the German Burlesque premiere in Berlin.
December 17, 2010
3. Rosario DawsonWHAT SHE WORE Dawson paired a silk blush blouse with a ruffled pencil skirt and slate pointy-toe heels to announce the Screen Actor’s Guild Award nominees in L.A.
December 17, 2010
4. Julie BowenWHAT SHE WORE Bowen arrived to the final broadcast of Larry King Live in an asymmetric bronze dress with a structured clutch, Suzanne Felsen quartz earrings and satin peep-toe heels.
December 17, 2010
5. Angie HarmonWHAT SHE WORE Harmon attended the nomination announcement for the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards in a multi-textured exotic floral Carolina Herrera cocktail dress and black patent leather Christian Louboutin heels.
December 17, 2010
