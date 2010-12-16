Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 16, 2010
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba paired her modern new bob with a tiered feather Valentino mini and strappy metallic heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT It?s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Alba looked stunning wrapped-up in ribbons and bows in her confectionary snow-white design.
-
December 16, 2010
2. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst attended the New York screening of Somewhere in a minimalist silk-detailed LBD and round-toe heels to match.
-
December 16, 2010
3. Mandy MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore chose a crystal-trimmed cream Temperley London dress, Dana Rebecca diamond earrings and metallic heels for the Australian premiere of Tangled in Sydney.
-
December 16, 2010
4. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell wore sleek strands and a chic single-button white coat and aubergine heels to the Burlesque premiere in London.
-
December 16, 2010
5. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian attended the opening of Beauty & Essex in N.Y.C. wearing a plunging gold embellished dress with black heels.
