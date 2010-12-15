WHAT SHE WORE Paltrow stepped out with sleek strands, a Bavna diamond ring and a laced up-to-there Emilio Pucci gown for the Country Strong premiere in L.A.



WHY WE LOVE IT Paltrow loves a high slit and with legs like hers it?s easy to see why! A modest neckline and long tailored sleeves balanced the drama of the revealing white design.