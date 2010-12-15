Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 15, 2010
1. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow stepped out with sleek strands, a Bavna diamond ring and a laced up-to-there Emilio Pucci gown for the Country Strong premiere in L.A.
WHY WE LOVE IT Paltrow loves a high slit and with legs like hers it?s easy to see why! A modest neckline and long tailored sleeves balanced the drama of the revealing white design.
-
December 15, 2010
2. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester wore a tropical-inspired appliqué Christian Dior mini with florescent stacked heels and gold bangles on the Country Strong red carpet.
-
December 15, 2010
3. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE Jolie paired her minimalist black sheath with slate heels at a press event for The Tourist.
-
December 15, 2010
4. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian walked the Jingle Ball red carpet in a sleek cream dress with sparkling pointy-toe heels.
-
December 15, 2010
5. Minka KellyWHAT SHE WORE Kelly attended the Country Strong premiere in a draped woven design, nude peep-toe Jimmy Choo platform sandals and a structured clutch.
December 15, 2010
