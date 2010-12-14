Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 14, 2010
1. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon mixed sexy and sweet in a corseted Zac Posen design and sky-high black heels at the L.A. premiere of How Do You Know.
WHY WE LOVE IT This black is anything but basic! Subtle feminine flourishes on Witherspoon’s chic structured design made it a natural pick for the sweet star.
December 14, 2010
2. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a formfitting ivory lace Monique Lhuillier cocktail dress and strappy peach heels.
December 14, 2010
3. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell wore a belted Stella McCartney botanical dress with satin aubergine pumps to the London premiere of Burlesque.
December 14, 2010
4. Katy Perry
WHAT SHE WORE Perry chose Issa’s geometric print for the Change Begins Within benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
December 14, 2010
5. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams paired an ethereal white Christian Dior mini with purple satin heels and a delicate bangle for the Cinema Society and Piaget hosted screening of Blue Valentine in N.Y.C.
