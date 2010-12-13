Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 13, 2010
1. Rachel BilsonWHAT SHE WORE Bilson went girly for the Spike TV Video Game Awards in a frilly light blue Christian Dior dress and nude patent leather Brian Atwood pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT It doesn?t get much prettier than this! Loose romantic waves and sweet bowed heels played up the femininity of Bilson?s tiered, ruffled design.
2. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE Mulligan arrived for the opening night gala of The King's Speech in Dubai wearing a watercolor-inspired strapless Erdem design, Dana Rebecca jewelry and a retro bouffant.
3. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde attended the Hollywood premiere of TRON: Legacy in a peek-a-boo gold sequin Emilio Pucci gown, matching metallic clutch and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
4. Camilla BelleWHAT SHE WORE Belle paired her sleek pleated Kimberly Ovitz design with black satin Stuart Weitzman heels, an ivory lizard Maia N clutch and Cartier white gold jewelry for the Hollywood Style Awards.
5. Krysten RitterWHAT SHE WORE Ritter attended the Hollywood Style Awards in an airy floral Alberta Ferretti gown, Jamie Wolf diamond earrings, Ippolita quartz bangles and an oversize Jimmy Choo clutch.
