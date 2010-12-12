Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 12, 2010
1. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian filmed an appearance for The Rachael Ray Show in a vibrant three-quarter sleeved Rachel Roy dress and pointy-toe heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Pink has never looked so hot! The curvy Kardashian played to her strengths in a gathered scoopneck honeysuckle design.
-
December 12, 2010
2. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis layered beaded strands and a tuxedo jacket over skinny jeans in L.A.
-
December 12, 2010
3. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones attended The Trevor Project's benefit in a muted animal print dress with strappy heels and a menswear blazer.
-
December 12, 2010
4. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell wore a plunging origami-inspired Brian Reyes LBD with black peep-toes and Anita Ko rose gold studs to a Burlesque press event.
-
December 12, 2010
5. Julianne MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore attended the exhibition launch for Bulgari's 125th Anniversary Celebration in a feather-trimmed belted black Lanvin design with black heels and a satin clutch.
December 12, 20101 of 5
