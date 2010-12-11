WHAT SHE WORE Hathaway’s shimmering dress matched Sydney Harbour at a Love amp Other Drugs press conference. She paired her mini with Brian Atwood patent leather heels, KumKum sunstone studs and Amrapali diamond bangles.



WHY WE LOVE IT Hathaway put her classic stamp on sultry sparkles. A sheer cloak and sweet silhouette made this glittering design a natural choice for the demure dresser.