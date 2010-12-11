Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 11, 2010
1. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway’s shimmering dress matched Sydney Harbour at a Love amp Other Drugs press conference. She paired her mini with Brian Atwood patent leather heels, KumKum sunstone studs and Amrapali diamond bangles.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hathaway put her classic stamp on sultry sparkles. A sheer cloak and sweet silhouette made this glittering design a natural choice for the demure dresser.
December 11, 2010
2. Cameron DiazWHAT SHE WORE Diaz wore Anita Ko gold studs and a Tito Pedrini rose quartz ring with skinny black James Jeans leggings and a polka-dot blazer to a The Green Hornet press conference.
December 11, 2010
3. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port arrived at the Devon flagship store launch in a ruffled dress and oversize black blazer.
December 11, 2010
4. Sienna MillerWHAT SHE WORE Miller layered a bright red poncho over a leopard print dress to attend a carol service at St. Paul's Knightsbridge in London.
December 11, 2010
5. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones paired a relaxed denim jacket and cuffed trousers with Lanvin for H&M bowed heels and a chain necklace in Beverly Hills.
