Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 10, 2010
1. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington arrived for the Women of Worth Awards in a tailored metallic J. Mendel dress paired with stacked bangles and black patent leather heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Washington put a silver spin on the LBD. The actress matched the understated elegance of her satin-accented sheath with delicate diamond bracelets.
December 10, 2010
2. Gia MantegnaWHAT SHE WORE The newly named Miss Golden Globe arrived for the announcement party in a festive white Tata Naka feathered dress, Casadei heels and Amrapali jewelry.
December 10, 2010
3. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde wore an asymmetric patterned Giorgio Armani dress with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and pointy-toe heels to the Tron: Legacy premiere in London.
December 10, 2010
4. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts attended the Miu Miu on Bond Street launch party in an off-the-shoulder sequin mini and sparkling magenta heels.
December 10, 2010
5. Kristen BellWHAT SHE WORE Bell wore a ruched Alberta Ferretti tulle mini with black heels and Amrapali stud earrings to the Burlesque premiere in Spain.
