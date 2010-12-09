Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 9, 2010
1. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde opted for laidback elegance in a creamy long-sleeved Calvin Klein Collection design and sparkling metallic heels at the Mexican Tron premiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT Less was definitely more for Wilde. The actress kept it simple by pairing a relaxed ivory silk sheath with loose flowing locks.
December 9, 2010
2. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham wore her own design featuring a high slit and crystal embellishment on the plunging neckline to the British Fashion Awards.
December 9, 2010
3. Michelle MonaghanWHAT SHE WORE Monaghan attended the premiere of Somewhere in a ruched and ruffled Lanvin dress with nude platform heels and Neil Lane diamond jewelry.
December 9, 2010
4. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams wore a ladylike bowed navy Christian Dior cocktail dress with printed heels and a clutch to the Dior 57th Street re-opening celebration in N.Y.C.
December 9, 2010
5. Liv TylerWHAT SHE WORE Tyler layered an ethereal asymmetric Christian Dior mini with long black sleeves and a multi-strand necklace for the Dior cocktail party in New York.
December 9, 2010
