Look of the Day
December 8, 2010
1. Michelle WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams paired a demure Azzaro sparkling and tiered mini with a black clutch and heels for the New York Blue Valentine premiere.
WHY WE LOVE IT Williams gave menswear an ultra-ladylike spin. A tuxedo bow waistband and closely cropped bob balanced the femininity of ruffles and crystals.
December 8, 2010
2. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts wore a playful cobalt and black Julien Macdonald floral mini with lace cutouts to the British Fashion Awards in London.
December 8, 2010
3. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger paired a belted Chanel halter dress with high black boots and a quilted bag for the designer?s Metiers d'Art show in Paris.
December 8, 2010
4. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE Kardashian launched her signature watch collection in a fitted velvet Rachel Roy gown and a sparkling timepiece.
December 8, 2010
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung walked the red carpet of the British Fashion Awards in a structured cream Chanel dress with black accessories including a chain-strap bag, polka-dot tights and platform sandals.
