Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 7, 2010
1. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE Jolie braved the frigid N.Y.C. weather at the premiere of The Tourist in a plush Versace wrap gown and off-white suede Salvatore Ferragamo pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Jolie always smolders, even in winter white! A high slit and plunging neckline transformed angora into a sophisticated red carpet choice.
-
December 7, 2010
2. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Underwood sparkled at the American Country Awards in a beaded chiffon Georges Chakra gown paired with Coomi diamond earrings, gold Rene Caovilla heels and the designer’s sequin clutch.
-
December 7, 2010
3. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale paired her strapless Dolce amp Gabbana dress’s graphic pattern with black satin heels and a white gold, hematite and diamond Stephen Webster ring for the jewelry brand's U.S. flagship store opening in Beverly Hills.
-
December 7, 2010
4. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway attended the Sydney Love & Other Drugs premiere in a beaded white tunic and metallic platform sandals.
-
December 7, 2010
5. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Theron hosted her annual Africa Outreach Project Benefit in a modern, plunging Versace gown and black strappy heels.
December 7, 20101 of 5
Angelina Jolie
WHAT SHE WORE Jolie braved the frigid N.Y.C. weather at the premiere of The Tourist in a plush Versace wrap gown and off-white suede Salvatore Ferragamo pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Jolie always smolders, even in winter white! A high slit and plunging neckline transformed angora into a sophisticated red carpet choice.
WHY WE LOVE IT Jolie always smolders, even in winter white! A high slit and plunging neckline transformed angora into a sophisticated red carpet choice.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM