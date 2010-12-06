Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 6, 2010
1. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Stefani channeled old Hollywood elegance in a vibrant belted canary yellow gown at The Kennedy Center Honors in D.C.
WHY WE LOVE IT Stefani stayed true to her fun and colorful personal style! Her trademark red lips and a modern bouffant complemented the retro design flawlessly.
-
December 6, 2010
2. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE Mulligan attended the Moet British Independent Film Awards in a pleated poppy Prabal Gurung dress, peep-toe Roger Vivier heels, the designer's structured clutch and a pink gold, diamond and onyx Cartier double cocktail ring.
-
December 6, 2010
3. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry’s deep purple lace Zuhair Murad cocktail dress looked sweet with nude patent leather Brian Atwood pumps on the KIIS FM Jingle Ball red carpet.
-
December 6, 2010
4. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes wore an asymmetric beaded Christian Dior silk gown with a colorful cocktail ring to the Marrakesh Film festival.
-
December 6, 2010
5. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Hudson paired a draped design with glittering silver heels and a Miriam Salat bangle for The Kennedy Center Honors.
December 6, 20101 of 5
