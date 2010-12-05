WHAT SHE WORE Underwood paired a navy silk Jenny Packham kimono with a multi-color Swarovski crystal René Caovilla clutch and white gold Carla Amorim earrings for the CMT Artists of the Year red carpet.



WHY WE LOVE IT The country singer hit all the right notes. Metallic T-strap heels and a crystal clutch balanced the understated sparkle of her relaxed navy dress.