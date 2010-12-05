Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 5, 2010
1. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Underwood paired a navy silk Jenny Packham kimono with a multi-color Swarovski crystal René Caovilla clutch and white gold Carla Amorim earrings for the CMT Artists of the Year red carpet.
WHY WE LOVE IT The country singer hit all the right notes. Metallic T-strap heels and a crystal clutch balanced the understated sparkle of her relaxed navy dress.
-
December 5, 2010
2. Heather GrahamWHAT SHE WORE Graham arrived at a press conference for PBS in a corseted silk dress and high black boots.
-
December 5, 2010
3. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo wore a metallic tulip-skirted dress with bowed heels and a black clutch to the Footwear News Annual Achievement Awards.
-
December 5, 2010
4. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE Jolie stepped out in Paris in a chic slate trench and light gray Salvatore Ferragamo heels.
-
December 5, 2010
5. Michelle MonaghanWHAT SHE WORE Monaghan attended the Beat The Odds Awards in a silk Roksanda Ilincic sheath and black satin Brian Atwood heels.
