Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 4, 2010
1. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE The cheery actress attended her induction ceremony to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a polka dot cap sleeve Dolce & Gabbana dress and platform Jimmy Choo pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Witherspoon went fittingly classic for the iconic Hollywood ceremony. She played up the whimsical pattern of the retro-inspired design with fire engine red heels.
-
December 4, 2010
2. FergieWHAT SHE WORE Fergie launched Avon Voices in Helmut Lang leather leggings topped with a D&G lace blouse and hot pink tuxedo blazer.
-
December 4, 2010
3. Eva MendesWHAT SHE WORE Mendes wore a flowing floral Peter Som maxi dress and stacked Vahan bangles to the Independent Spirit Award nominations in West Hollywood.
-
December 4, 2010
4. Mandy MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore topped her gray three-quarter length sleeve dress with a Miriam Haskell statement necklace and accessorized with pointy-toe heels and Nicky Hilton stud earrings for the L.A. Frankie & Alice premiere.
-
December 4, 2010
5. Katrina BowdenWHAT SHE WORE Bowden wore strappy heels and layered an oversize black cardigan with a printed dress for the grand opening of Studio XXI in New York.
December 4, 20101 of 5
