Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 3, 2010
1. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele wore a swooping cream Giorgio Armani mini with pointy-toe heels and Neil Lane diamond jewelry to Billboard’s Women in Music Awards.
WHY WE LOVE IT This Glee star’s got more than a great set of pipes! Michele showed off her killer legs in a dramatic design and leg-lengthening nude heels.
-
December 3, 2010
2. Maggie GyllenhaalWHAT SHE WORE Gyllenhaal layered a black bead necklace over her ruffled dress at the Focus for Change Benefit Dinner and Concert in New York.
-
December 3, 2010
3. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana arrived at the Children’s Defense Fund’s Annual Beat The Odds Awards in an illusion neckline tiered Burberry mini with navy patent leather Brian Atwood heels.
-
December 3, 2010
4. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE Kidman wore a beaded navy Clements Ribeiro sheath with nude peep-toe heels to the New York Rabbit Hole premiere.
-
December 3, 2010
5. Sofia VergaraWHAT SHE WORE Vergara accessorized her dual textured asymmetric dress with printed heels, a structured clutch, Chopard diamond hoop earrings and an Adeler Jewelers ring for the Beat The Odds Awards in Beverly Hills.
December 3, 2010
