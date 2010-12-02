Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 2, 2010
1. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry looked statuesque at The Grammy Nominations Concert in a plunging off-the-shoulder Georges Chakra Couture dress accessorized with nude patent leather Brian Atwood pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hello curves! This bold golden number hugged the singer in all the right places while fun sequin embellishments kept the design true to Perry’s playful style.
2. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst arrived to the premiere of All Good Things in a ruffled sleeve peek-a-boo lace Valentino dress, Fred Leighton vintage diamond jewelry and strappy black heels.
3. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE Portman paired a flowing chiffon Christian Dior gown with an Olympia Le-Tan book clutch for the New York Black Swan premiere.
4. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis attended the Black Swan premiere in a plunging pale blush Elie Saab gown, nineteenth century Fred Leighton jewelry and embellished Christian Louboutin heels.
5. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE Danes paired a textured black shift with a large beaded necklace and peep-toe heels for a Biutiful screening in New York.
