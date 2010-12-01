Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 1, 2010
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively wore a sculpted and hand-draped metallic Prabal Gurung dress with the designer’s lambskin belt and sheer Christian Louboutin booties to the Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards in N.Y.C.
WHY WE LOVE IT What better color for The Green Lantern’s star than a rich emerald hue? The action movie-ready actress’s futuristic design got an extra dose of drama from voluminous sleeves and a plunging neckline.
-
December 1, 2010
2. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez wore a figure-flaunting Hervé Léger By Max Azria dress with sky-high nude leather Brian Atwood pumps to a Boys & Girls of America press conference in L.A.
-
December 1, 2010
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba attended the Footwear News Awards at The Museum of Modern Art in a one-button black blazer and sequin trousers by D&G, Christian Louboutin studded heels and a satin clutch and vintage Stephen Russell diamond jewelry.
-
December 1, 2010
4. Christina HendricksWHAT SHE WORE Hendricks accented her locks with a curve-hugging red brocade CH Carolina Herrera cocktail dress at the opening of the Johnny Walker House in Soho.
-
December 1, 2010
5. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift’s sheer lace Jenny Packham mini included a touch of signature sparkle with paillettes at the scalloped hem. She paired the dress with sweet bowed heels for the CMT Artists of the Year red carpet.
December 1, 20101 of 5
Blake Lively
WHAT SHE WORE Lively wore a sculpted and hand-draped metallic Prabal Gurung dress with the designer’s lambskin belt and sheer Christian Louboutin booties to the Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards in N.Y.C.
WHY WE LOVE IT What better color for The Green Lantern’s star than a rich emerald hue? The action movie-ready actress’s futuristic design got an extra dose of drama from voluminous sleeves and a plunging neckline.
WHY WE LOVE IT What better color for The Green Lantern’s star than a rich emerald hue? The action movie-ready actress’s futuristic design got an extra dose of drama from voluminous sleeves and a plunging neckline.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM