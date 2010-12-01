WHAT SHE WORE Lively wore a sculpted and hand-draped metallic Prabal Gurung dress with the designer’s lambskin belt and sheer Christian Louboutin booties to the Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards in N.Y.C.



WHY WE LOVE IT What better color for The Green Lantern’s star than a rich emerald hue? The action movie-ready actress’s futuristic design got an extra dose of drama from voluminous sleeves and a plunging neckline.