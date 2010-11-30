Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 30, 2010
1. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum went metallic in a formfitting pewter fringe and crystal Jenny Packham cocktail dress and stacked rings at an Astor press event in Munich.
WHY WE LOVE IT She?s still got it! Klum?s supermodel figure looked flawless beaded and belted in a deep slate mini that complemented her golden locks and tan.
November 30, 2010
2. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE Kunis wore Fred Leighton cluster earrings and a feminine floral appliqué navy Oscar de la Renta dress to the Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York.
November 30, 2010
3. Natalie PortmanWHAT SHE WORE Portman accented her Lanvin for H&M one-shoulder dress with Tiffany & Co. earrings, a Christian Dior clutch and black pumps at Cipriani in New York for the Gotham Awards.
November 30, 2010
4. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway walked the Gotham Independent Film Awards’ red carpet in a strapless floral print Dolce amp Gabbana cocktail dress accessorized with vintage Fred Leighton jewelry and black patent leather Brian Atwood heels.
November 30, 2010
5. MadonnaWHAT SHE WORE Madonna attended the launch of Hard Candy Fitness Global Gyms in Mexico City in a belted safari-inspired print tunic and thigh-high black boots.
