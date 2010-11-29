WHAT SHE WORE The Country Strong star added iridescent sandals to a Versus minidress for an Herbal Essences event in Madrid.



WHY WE LOVE IT Hello, legs! Leighton Meester showed off her stems in the ultimate edgy-but-sweet LBD. The '60s-inspired design contrasted a mod high neckline with the flirty thigh-grazing full skirt.