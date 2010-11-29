Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 29, 2010
1. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE The Country Strong star added iridescent sandals to a Versus minidress for an Herbal Essences event in Madrid.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hello, legs! Leighton Meester showed off her stems in the ultimate edgy-but-sweet LBD. The '60s-inspired design contrasted a mod high neckline with the flirty thigh-grazing full skirt.
-
November 29, 2010
2. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE For an N.Y.C. screening of Love and Other Drugs, Hathaway paired a satin tuxedo-inspired top with a Salvatore Ferragamo leather pleated skirt; she finished the look with chain link, ankle-strap heels.
-
November 29, 2010
3. Kate MossWHAT SHE WORE Moss launched her latest fragrance, Vintage Muse, in a London Boots drugstore in a tweed jacket layered over black skinny jeans and suede boots.
-
November 29, 2010
4. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung deejayed the opening of the London Sandro boutique in black jersey shortalls and a graphic tee topped off with a mohair cardi.
-
November 29, 2010
5. Rebecca HallWHAT SHE WORE Hall nailed the ladylike trend at the London Evening Standard Awards in a Louis Vuitton corset and skirt accessorized with the brand's Sofia Coppola clutch and kitten heels.
November 29, 2010
