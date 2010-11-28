Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 28, 2010
1. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE For the Los Angeles Confidential cover party in Malibu, the actress accessorized her silk dress and L'Agence jacket with a Jimmy Choo clutch and Aldo sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Olivia Wilde lived up to her last name with a motorcycle jacket in an unexpected tweed. The topper gave her understated LBD an edgy spin.
-
November 28, 2010
2. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE Port celebrated the new In Add Minus L.A. flagship store in slouchy trousers, a silky top and a leather jacket from the brand; she finished the look with a Giuseppe Zanotti clutch and studded heels.
-
November 28, 2010
3. Taraji P. HensonWHAT SHE WORE Henson hosted the Herve Leger boutique opening in Costa Mesa rocking-what else?-Herve Leger by Max Azria!
-
November 28, 2010
4. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez chose head-to-toe Gucci for the L.A. launch of the label's children's collection.
-
November 28, 2010
5. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE Kendrick rocked a navy and black In Add Minus minidress at the brand's boutique opening in Los Angeles.
