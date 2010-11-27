Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 27, 2010
1. Jennifer HudsonWHAT SHE WORE The multitalented star attended the Happy Hearts Fund's Land of Dreams: Thailand benefit in a Lanvin wrap dress and Bochic gems.
WHY WE LOVE IT Alluring but ladylike, Jennifer Hudson's dress draped her shape without revealing skin. The daytime look got a further dose of va-va-va-voom with its rich carnelian hue.
November 27, 2010
2. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway hit the N.Y.C. studios of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in a little black cupcake dress and matching patent pumps.
November 27, 2010
3. Ginnifer GoodwinWHAT SHE WORE Goodwin attended a MOCA benefit luncheon at the Beverly Hills Tod's boutique in skinny jeans dressed up with a Derek Lam print top and a Derek Lam for Tod's jacket, shoes and satchel.
November 27, 2010
4. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE For the US Weekly Hot Hollywood/Stars Who Care benefit, Port showed off her legs in a Swarovski-crystal embellished Farah Angsana minidress.
November 27, 2010
5. Mary-Kate OlsenWHAT SHE WORE For the N.Y.C. Boutiques.com by Google launch, Olsen topped her print mini, brocade top and herringbone tights with a classic trench and a tasseled bag.
