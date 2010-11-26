WHAT SHE WORE Berry looked goddess-like in a silk jersey one-shoulder Alberta Ferretti gown with delicate oversize earrings and silver cuffs at CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute in L.A.



WHY WE LOVE IT Form-fitting white takes confidence to wear and Berry does it with ease! The chic Grecian design contoured her enviable curves impeccably and made a statement with minimal accessorizing required.