Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 26, 2010
1. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry looked goddess-like in a silk jersey one-shoulder Alberta Ferretti gown with delicate oversize earrings and silver cuffs at CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute in L.A.
WHY WE LOVE IT Form-fitting white takes confidence to wear and Berry does it with ease! The chic Grecian design contoured her enviable curves impeccably and made a statement with minimal accessorizing required.
November 26, 2010
2. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway attended the American Museum of Natural History's annual Gala in a beaded strapless peaked dress, suede platform Mary Janes and a plum clutch all from Miu Miu.
November 26, 2010
3. Miley CyrusWHAT SHE WORE Cyrus walked the AMA red carpet in a handpainted draped Marchesa cocktail dress and crystal-embellished Christian Louboutin heels.
November 26, 2010
4. Kristen WiigWHAT SHE WORE The SNL cast member paired a structured gold Martin Grant mini with printed heels for a gala at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.
November 26, 2010
5. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE Lopez wore a sleek cocoa Gucci tube dress and the designer’s studded sandals with an oversize clutch and bangles to the launch of the Gucci Children’s Collection in Beverly Hills.
November 26, 20101 of 5
Halle Berry
