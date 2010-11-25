Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 25, 2010
1. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE The actress added embellished Louboutins to an Erdem design for an L.A. screening of Warrior's Way.
WHY WE LOVE IT Winter white never looked so cool! Kate Bosworth's dress of choice combined a covered-up silhouette with exquisite embroidered lace for a look that was both edgy and elegant.
-
November 25, 2010
2. Mandy MooreWHAT SHE WORE Moore played up her legs at the American Music Awards in a flirty embroidered minidress from Matthew Williamson; she accessorized with nude patent sandals and earrings from Dana Rebecca Designs.
-
November 25, 2010
3. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry hit the AMA red carpet in an embellished blush Badgley Mischka dress, a Brumani bracelet and ring and pink tourmaline earrings from Vram for Gray.
-
November 25, 2010
4. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba attended the CNN Heroes benefit in Los Angeles rocking a Rachel Comey print dress and a House of Lavande vintage necklace.
-
November 25, 2010
5. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE For the American Music Awards, Rihanna complemented her wild red locks with a matching peek-a-boo lace gown from Elie Saab Haute Couture; she finished the look with Neil Lane diamonds.
November 25, 20101 of 5
Kate Bosworth
WHAT SHE WORE The actress added embellished Louboutins to an Erdem design for an L.A. screening of Warrior's Way.
WHY WE LOVE IT Winter white never looked so cool! Kate Bosworth's dress of choice combined a covered-up silhouette with exquisite embroidered lace for a look that was both edgy and elegant.
WHY WE LOVE IT Winter white never looked so cool! Kate Bosworth's dress of choice combined a covered-up silhouette with exquisite embroidered lace for a look that was both edgy and elegant.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM