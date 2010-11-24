Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 24, 2010
1. Kim KardashianWHAT SHE WORE The entrepreneur chose a '50s-chic David Meister sheath (with lace kick pleats!) for a Charmin event.
WHY WE LOVE IT Kim Kardashian should always go retro! The waist-enhancing silhouette of the vintage-inspired number flattered the multitasking star's timeless curves.
-
November 24, 2010
2. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum attended the Friends of the Saban Free Clinic Gala in Beverly Hills sporting a curve-hugging sequined sheath, Suzanne Felsen stud earrings, black pumps and a croc clutch.
-
November 24, 2010
3. Ashlee Simpson-WentzWHAT SHE WORE Simpson-Wentz hit the N.Y.C. launch of Boutiques.com by Google in a chic black and white dress complemented with Chanel earrings.
-
November 24, 2010
4. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE For a London Chanel benefit in support of the SAFE charity, Chung chose a bow-bedecked LBD from the French label.
-
November 24, 2010
5. Rosario DawsonWHAT SHE WORE Dawson celebrated the opening of the Los Angeles In Add Minus boutique in a draped navy dress from the brand, a matching cut velvet shoulder bag and patent heels.
November 24, 20101 of 5
Kim Kardashian
WHAT SHE WORE The entrepreneur chose a '50s-chic David Meister sheath (with lace kick pleats!) for a Charmin event.
WHY WE LOVE IT Kim Kardashian should always go retro! The waist-enhancing silhouette of the vintage-inspired number flattered the multitasking star's timeless curves.
WHY WE LOVE IT Kim Kardashian should always go retro! The waist-enhancing silhouette of the vintage-inspired number flattered the multitasking star's timeless curves.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM