Look of the Day
November 23, 2010
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE The Gossip Girl star topped a Versace dress with Lorraine Schwartz gems at the launch of the jeweler's 2BHappy line.
WHY WE LOVE IT Nobody does nude like Blake Lively! Her fresh take on the trendy shade was all about texture, pairing a swinging fringed dress with an eclectic stack of mismatched bangles.
November 23, 2010
2. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce brought on the sparkle at the New York City launch of Lorraine Schwartz's 2BHappy line in diamonds from the jeweler and Cesare Paciotti studded sandals; her strong-shouldered dress was by Antonio Berardi.
November 23, 2010
3. Renee ZellwegerWHAT SHE WORE Zellweger hit the CNN Heroes gala in a formfitting fuchsia sheath from Carolina Herrera and glittering heels.
November 23, 2010
4. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth promoted The Warrior's Way in South Korea sporting a mod Chloe minidress, a pastel statement necklace and textured pumps.
November 23, 2010
5. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE For the N.Y.C. Boutiques.com by Google bash, Akerman added suede Louboutins and Shery Shabani bangles to an ethereal metallic J. Mendel design.
Blake Lively
