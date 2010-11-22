Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 22, 2010
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE The actress made the scene at the American Music Awards in a Cushnie et Ochs dress, chunky silver jewelry and ankle-wrap satin pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Jessica Alba contrasted her lush curves with a streamlined design featuring a single sculptural shoulder. Bold jewelry and a sleek hairstyle completed the gorgeously futuristic effect.
November 22, 2010
2. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift arrived at the AMAs in a sparkling studded minidress from Collette Dinnigan and matching Jimmy Choo sandals.
November 22, 2010
3. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum hit the American Music Awards in a sheer lace gown and gothic-inspired jewelry.
November 22, 2010
4. Whitney PortWHAT SHE WORE For the American Music Awards, Port added dangling gemstone earrings and gray suede Camilla Skovgaard pumps to her diaphanous single-shoulder draped dress from Rafael Cennamo.
November 22, 2010
5. Demi MooreWHAT SHE WORE For the CNN Heroes gala in Los Angeles, Moore chose a bejeweled navy Marios Schwab sheath, leopard-print Casadei peep-toes and a snakeskin clutch.
